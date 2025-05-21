Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 220.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVT stock opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 1.51. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $187.12.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

