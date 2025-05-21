Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $657,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 387.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 142,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,486.58. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

