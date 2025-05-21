Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Steel by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,467,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 550,181 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $41,741,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Worthington Steel by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Steel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

NYSE WS opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.98. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

