Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Permian Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, Director William J. Quinn purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,447.03. This represents a 160.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at $822,525.36. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PR opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.