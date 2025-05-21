Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fulton Financial by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

