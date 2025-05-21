Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,866,000 after acquiring an additional 155,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Sapiens International by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 369,947 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $24,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 659,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPNS. Barclays lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Sapiens International Stock Down 0.4%

SPNS opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

