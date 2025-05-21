Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,038 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 2,589,721 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Cerus by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,319,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 994,007 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,393,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 387,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,169,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $256.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 60,656 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $95,836.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,301.96. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 51,254 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $80,981.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,050.70. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,150 shares of company stock valued at $665,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

