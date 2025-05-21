Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $961,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.