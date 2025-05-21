Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,955 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MXCT shares. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.38.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

