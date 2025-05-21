Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $696,000 Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,241,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,000.

ECG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This represents a 30.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $826.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

