Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,370 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of FRT stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

