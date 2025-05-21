Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,273 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LAMR opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

