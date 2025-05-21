Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

