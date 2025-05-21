Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,228 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of TELUS Digital worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS Digital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIXT opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TELUS Digital has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS Digital ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $647.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.18 million. TELUS Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS Digital from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TELUS Digital from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS Digital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

