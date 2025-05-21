Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 755,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,961,000 after buying an additional 80,543 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,547.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.31.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.