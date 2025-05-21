Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CION Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CION opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $56.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -496.55%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

