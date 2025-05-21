Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 143,857 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

FR stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

