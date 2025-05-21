Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 12,374 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,529 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,255,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,972,000 after buying an additional 178,434 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 134,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

