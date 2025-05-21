Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 13,744 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TWLO opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -183.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Twilio

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $216,931.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,982 shares in the company, valued at $18,714,470.50. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,567. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.