Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Solventum by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.
Solventum Price Performance
SOLV opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SOLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
