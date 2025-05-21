Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Solventum by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.