Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,121 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in OSI Systems by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.2%

OSI Systems stock opened at $230.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $233.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.89 and its 200 day moving average is $187.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $154,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,731.06. The trade was a 7.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $4,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,254,237. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,375,570. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

