Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,720 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.0%

Quanta Services stock opened at $344.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.35.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

