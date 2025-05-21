Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXF. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

