Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,936 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HSY opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

