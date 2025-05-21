Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,476 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in NiSource by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NI opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

