Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,032,000 after buying an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 191,740 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

