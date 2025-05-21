Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.