Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,235,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after buying an additional 1,196,057 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,226,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,657,000 after acquiring an additional 788,156 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,343,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

