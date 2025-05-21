Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,487,000 after buying an additional 478,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,600,000 after acquiring an additional 229,820 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,132,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 216,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $777,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $78.29.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.