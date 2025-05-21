Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,715,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Strategic Education by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,743 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $4,625,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $119,923.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $910,984.23. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at $501,843. This represents a 10.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,093. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

