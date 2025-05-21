LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LFMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LifeMD
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 17.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.
LifeMD Price Performance
Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $483.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
LifeMD Company Profile
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LifeMD
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.