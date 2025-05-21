LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 21,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $165,622.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,553,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,229,556.78. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $962,200. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,995 shares of company stock valued at $724,422 over the last 90 days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 17.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $483.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

