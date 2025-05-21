Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LCUT

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.