Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 432.98 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 432.98 ($5.80). Approximately 25,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 37,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424 ($5.68).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of £252.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 404.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.33.

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported GBX (7.05) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Literacy Capital had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 63.70%.

Insider Activity

Literacy Capital Company Profile

In other Literacy Capital news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £191,000 ($255,792.15). Corporate insiders own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.