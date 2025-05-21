Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Insider Sells $10,715,396.76 in Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) insider Glenn D’alessandro sold 132,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $10,715,396.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,090,467.34. This represents a 12.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn D’alessandro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loar alerts:

On Monday, May 19th, Glenn D’alessandro sold 19,939 shares of Loar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $1,613,264.49.

Loar Stock Down 2.4%

LOAR stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 218.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOAR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOAR

Institutional Trading of Loar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Loar by 871.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Loar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Loar during the fourth quarter worth $5,053,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Loar during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Loar by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the period.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.