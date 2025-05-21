LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

LPLA stock opened at $384.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $390.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

