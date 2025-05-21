M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.
Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $109.67 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.75.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. M/I Homes’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
