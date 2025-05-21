M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 51,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $109.67 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.75.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. M/I Homes’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

