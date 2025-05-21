Macquarie Issues Positive Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.12.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.