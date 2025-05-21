Manuel Bronstein Sells 68,722 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 68,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $5,497,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,596,320. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Manuel Bronstein sold 14,721 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $899,453.10.

NYSE RBLX opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

