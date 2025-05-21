Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $41,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 1.0%

Markel Group stock opened at $1,900.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,827.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,796.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at $118,426,699.78. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

