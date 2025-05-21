Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.8%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.