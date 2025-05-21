Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Masimo were worth $17,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,509,000 after buying an additional 1,340,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Masimo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,807,000 after buying an additional 1,094,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masimo by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,823,000 after buying an additional 943,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,791,000 after buying an additional 135,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $194.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average is $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,804.16. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,053 shares of company stock worth $6,998,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

