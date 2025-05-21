MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 658,807 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasterBrand news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.9%

MasterBrand stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million.

MasterBrand declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

