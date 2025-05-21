Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

