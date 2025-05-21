McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.94 and traded as high as C$3.74. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 37,159 shares traded.

McCoy Global Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of C$100.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider McCoy Global Inc. acquired 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$406,116.00. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

