Meketa Capital LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Meketa Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 6.9% of Meketa Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.4%

APO opened at $139.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.29 and its 200-day moving average is $152.49. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

