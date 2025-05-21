Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $994,207,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3,547.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,867,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132,841 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,524,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

MBIN stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

