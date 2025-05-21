Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.