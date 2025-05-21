Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. William Blair began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
