Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $1,759,766.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,636,733.52. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $1,708,184.16.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $1,791,797.12.

On Monday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,768,191.56.

On Thursday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $1,662,642.12.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.64, for a total value of $1,793,386.72.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.59, for a total value of $1,824,781.32.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.23, for a total value of $1,670,908.04.

On Monday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,529,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.94, for a total value of $1,636,811.12.

On Friday, April 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $1,557,092.68.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $214.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

