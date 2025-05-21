Michael J. Arougheti Sells 93,184 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 93,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.87, for a total transaction of $15,735,982.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,500 shares in the company, valued at $43,484,025. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

